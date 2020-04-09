Coronavirus: The amazing ways people are helping hospitals around the world

Getty Images

NHS staff and hospital workers across the world have been working incredibly hard to help patients in hospitals who've been affected by the coronavirus.

The huge impact of the virus means that medical staff are treating lots of people at the moment and as a a result, many hospitals are facing shortages of some of the equipment hospitals need.

A lot of this equipment is known as personal protective equipment, or PPE, and it helps people like doctors, nurses and hospital cleaners work around sick people without getting ill themselves.

PPE includes things like masks, gowns, protective goggles, face visors and gloves.

Some individuals and big companies are now supporting doctors, nurses and other hospital staff by stopping making what they normally produce, and instead using their machines to provide some of the supplies they desperately need.

Eye protection

Manisha Nakade Rudra (left) has been using 3D printers to make face shields for NHS staff

Rudra, who is only 15-years-old, decided to use his 3D printer to help make face shields for NHS staff who are treating those with the coronavirus.

After seeing news stories about hospital staff having limited supplies, Rudra realised he could help them out. He's been printing the face masks and handing them out to NHS staff for free over the last few weeks.

Since he started, Rudra has been given two more 3D printers to help him increase the number he's can make.

The 15-year-old isn't the only one making protective eyewear for NHS workers.

Gowns

Getty Images Some popular clothing brands have started producing gowns for medical staff and patients

Fashion brand Ralph Lauren normally makes very expensive designer clothing. However, they've stopped what they were doing to start helping out medical staff.

The company has started using their factories to make protective masks and gowns for medical staff in hospitals.

They're aiming to produce 250,000 masks and 25,000 gowns for frontline workers.

Other clothing companies like coat-makers Canada Goose and Gap have also said they'll use their factories to produce gowns and other clothing for medical staff and patients in Canada and the US.

Hand sanitiser

Getty Images Lots of beauty companies have started making hand gels for hospitals

Other companies have also turned their efforts to making hand sanitiser. Beauty brand L'Oreal has turned to producing hand sanistiser for nursing homes and hospitals across Europe.

Another beauty brand, LVMH - who own companies like Christian Dior and Givenchy, has also promised to produce hand sanitising gel in its perfume factories for public health authorities.

Beauty brands Clarins, Estée Lauder and L'Occitane have all agreed to help make hand gel for hospitals too.

What do you think of all these people changing what they do to help hospitals? Let us know in the comments.