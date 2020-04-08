Fundraising: Children in Need and Comic Relief to host fundraiser show

BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief are joining forces for the first time to bring a 'one-night only' fundraising TV show to the UK.

It's called The Big Night and organisers promise an exciting, "night of entertainment," to celebrate those healthcare workers helping fight coronavirus, as well as raising money for the people affected by it.

The entertainment will include live performances by music artists from their own homes as well as lots of prizes.

The money raised by the show will be split equally between Comic Relief and Children in Need. It will go towards supporting local charities and projects so that they can help the people who need it the most.

The show's organisers say the money will help people stay "safe from harm, mentally healthy and with access to food, warmth and shelter, as well as helping people stay connected, active and positive through these extraordinary times".

Simon Antrobus, Chief Executive of BBC Children in Need says: "the pandemic will have a significant impact on the most vulnerable people in our society. The Big Night In will offer the chance for everyone to (virtually) get together to celebrate the kindness and heroism of those making a real difference in their communities, and to support people across the UK who need our help now more than ever."

The Big Night In will be broadcast on Thursday 23 April at 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer.