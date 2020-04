What do you do when you: a) love playing football, and b) have plenty of time on your hands?

Yep, that's right, you set about recreating some of the most famous goals ever scored - in your back garden.

Newsround caught up with Kieran and Lucas to hear how they've been replicating everyone from Thierry Henry to Diego Maradona in their back garden.

Their video has already had millions of views on social media and Youtube.