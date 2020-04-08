Getting your haircut right now is proving to be quite a challenge. Even Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a video online of him getting his haircut at home.

Some of you have shared your home haircuts as your parents try to cut your growing fringe. But how hard is it to get a short back and sides, and what should your parents do when they're trying to tackle your hair?

We spoke to top hair stylist Ellie Eracleous who has some top tips!

We want you to send in your pictures of your new haircuts here:

Remember - you should never cut your own air. Always make sure an adult is in charge of those scissors!