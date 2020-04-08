'Thanks to my parents - who are amazing key workers'

Some of you might have parents or carers who are key workers. This means they have jobs that help people affected by the coronavirus. They might have jobs as doctors, nurses, police officers, or supermarket workers.

If they are a key worker, it might mean you still have to go to school. That's because the government want to make sure your parent or carer can still do their important job.

We spoke to children, whose parents are key workers, who told us why they are proud of them.