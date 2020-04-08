play
What games have you invented while staying at home?

Last updated at 05:15
children-playing-a-game

Schools are closed, after school clubs are not running and even your favourite parks may be out of bounds.

But having spent over three weeks at home now, many of you might have found some great new ways to entertain yourselves!

Have you designed your own board game? Invented a new version of "the floor is lava" - like Justin Bieber - or even started your own Olympic Games? We want to hear about it!

Send us your pictures, videos using the up loader here or short descriptions in the comments below of the new games you have invented while staying at home.

