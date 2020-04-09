play
Watch Newsround

What's lockdown like for kids in Australia?

Ava and Leo have already been at home for more than three weeks, and say they might at home for the next three months because of coronavirus measures.

They live in Melbourne in the state of Victoria, where people have been told to stay at home and schools have been closed.

They've been doing all their schoolwork at home and enjoying having more time to play with the family dog.

But say they're missing out on being able to surf, body board and see their friends.

