Coronavirus: What's the latest advice about wearing masks?

Getty Images

You might have seen a few people wearing masks recently.

Some people wear them because they think it could protect them from coronavirus, or because they think it helps to stop the disease from spreading.

But is it important to wear them? Here's the latest advice and guidance.

The World Health Organization (WHO) constantly updates its guidance on this subject.

The organisation is responsible for looking after people's health all over the world.

They say the following:

If you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with suspected 2019-nCoV (coronavirus) infection.

Wear a mask if you are coughing or sneezing.

Masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

If you wear a mask, then you must know how to use it and dispose of it properly.

So don't worry if you've seen other people wearing and think that you should too - wearing a mask is NOT essential for everybody.

Getty Images WHO and PHE are always investigating whether wearing faces masks is useful

Some countries are asking people to wear a mask, such as in the US for example.

But the UK's advice is similar to the WHO's.

Our main health organisation is called Public Health England (PHE). It does a similar job to the WHO, except it focuses solely on the people in the UK.

PHE said there is little evidence of a widespread benefit from wearing masks outside clinical settings - like hospitals and GP surgeries.

Getty Images Professor Van Tam said he doesn't recommned wearing face masks

At a Downing Street briefing, England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van Tam made clear: "There is no evidence that general wearing of face masks by members of the public who are well affects the spread of the disease in our society."

Professor Van Tam acknowledged that use of face masks is the norm or "wired into" some cultures in Asia, but added: "In terms of the hard evidence, and what the UK government recommends, we do not recommend face masks for general wearing."

Both the WHO and PHE are continuing to look into the science and evidence surrounding face masks - and will update their advice if there are any new findings.