Bird watching: Birds you can see during walks in the UK

If you're lucky enough to live near a park or the countryside, your one walk each day might be a nice time to notice the wildlife around you.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government has advised that we only leave our homes when exercising once a day. This could be an hour long walk with your family to a nearby park or field.

Don't forget, if you can't go for that walk, lots of birds can be seen from your window too.

This can be a nice time to appreciate the wildlife that's around you. And if you're finding the things that are happening a bit stressful, this could help with mindfulness and anxiety.

Social distancing while walking

When you are on your hour-long walk, it's important to remember to keep moving and not to stop in one place for too long. This means you will get good exercise and keep a safe distance from other people and other families.

Meet 'Bird girl'

Mya-Rose is a teenage activist and campaigner. She loves birds and her enthusiasm has earned her the nickname 'Bird Girl'.

Mya has seen more than half of all the bird species in the world, but she doesn't have to travel far to enjoy nature.

She often walks to the Chew Valley Lake in Somerset, near to her home, and enjoys watching all the birds there.

Mya-Rose campaigns for things like protecting the environment because she's worried about the impact it might have on birds and the places where they live. She even spoke before Greta Thunberg at the recent climate demonstration in Bristol.

Coronavirus has made it hard for lots of us to get out much and travel far distances is not allowed, so enjoying nature might not be that easy for some of you.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) have closed all of their nature reserves because of coronavirus, but Beccy Speight, who is the Chief Executive, says there are still ways to enjoy nature.

"Nature is all around us. Perhaps, like me, you are able to look out of your window onto trees bursting into blossom, bright white against a clear blue sky, or maybe you can hear the melodic song of blackbirds as dusk approaches.

Watching wildlife, whether from a window or a balcony or even online, can offer many of us hope, joy and a welcome distraction, and so we are keen to help you carry on connecting with the natural world."