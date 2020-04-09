On 25 March India's 1.3 billion people went into complete lockdown for 3 weeks.

Based on the number of people affected, it's the biggest lockdown in any country since the coronavirus began.

Seven-year-old Kavin lives in the city of Chennai and is used to living in joint family with his cousins, which he considers brothers and sisters.

But now that they are staying with their grandparents, and he can't see any of his friends, so doesn't have anyone to play with.