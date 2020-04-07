Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga performing in coronavirus benefit concert

Getty Images

Singer and actress Lady Gaga is organising a concert to help the World Health Organization's response to coronavirus.

The concert will be live-streamed online and televised across the world to help raise funds and celebrate the hard work of health workers around the world.

Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Chris Martin from Coldplay and Sesame Street cast members are all taking part!

The concert is called 'One World: Together at Home'.

BBC One will broadcast a version of the concert on 19 April that will include more UK artists and interviews with frontline health workers.

Watch this space for more details as they are announced!

Who will be appearing in the concert?

Lady Gaga has said she has brought together lots of artists to take part in this global concert.

She says that she has already managed to raise £28 million (or $35 million) in the last week for the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO is an international organisation that works to improve the health of the world and particular communities and has been leading the global response to the coronavirus.

Lady Gaga hopes to raise more money through the concert which will then be donated to the WHO to help fund their work.

Getty Images Billie Eilish will be performing alongside her brother Finneas

There are loads of artists and celebrities appearing, including

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas

Lizzo

Lady Gaga

David Beckham

Getty Images Water Me singer Lizzo is taking part

Idris Elba who appeared in the Marvel films

Priyanka Chopra Jones

The cast of Sesame Street

Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay

Getty Images Lead singer of Coldplay Chris Martin is making an appearance

Paul McCartney who used to be a member of The Beatles

Elton John, a singer-songwriter

John Legend, a singer-songwriter

Billie Joe Armstrong who is the lead singer of a band called Green Day

In the US the concert will be shown on three different television channels with three different hosts!

Online the concert will be streamed on platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Amazon Prime, Twitch and Apple Music among others.

Details are still being confirmed for the UK broadcasts, but we know that the concert will start at around 8pm on the east coast of North America (around 1am our time).

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Lots of celebs have been streaming gigs at home to keep fans entertained

The WHO is working with with social action group Global Citizen who host a massive music festival every year called Global Citizen Festival.

Global Citizen helped create the Together at Home series which started last month, starring Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

The WHO's general director, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said: "We may have to be apart physically for a little while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music."