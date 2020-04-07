Wordsworth: Stamps released to remember famous poets

The Rainbow is a famous poem by William Wordsworth. One of the UK's most famous poets, Wordsworth was born in 1770 in the Lake District. His parents died before he was 14-years-old, so Wordsworth and his brothers and sisters were split up to live with different relatives. He wrote poetry while he was at school and took a keen interest in the natural world. Did you know that in 1843 Wordsworth became Poet Laureate? He turned down the job at first, saying that he was too old, but accepted when the Prime Minister asked him.