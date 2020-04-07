Prime Minister Boris Johnson spends night in intensive care with coronavirus

Getty Images

World leaders have sent messages of support to Boris Johnson after the Prime Minister (PM) was taken to an intensive care unit - a special ward for patients who need extra support.

Mr Johnson is being cared for in a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms became worse on Monday night.

An official spokesperson said the move was so he could be nearer to specialist equipment used to treat patients who need extra help.

"The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication," they said.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been asked to take on the PM's duties while he is in hospital.

Mr Johnson tested positive for coronavirus on 27 March and had mild symptoms.

He was taken to hospital on Sunday for "routine tests" before it was announced on Monday he had been moved to the intensive care unit.

Earlier in the day he had posted a message on social media thanking NHS staff and saying he was in "good spirits".

Getty Images Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Jenny Harries, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance have been part of the team explaining the government's plans to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Messages of support

Presidents, prime ministers and religious leaders from all over the world have wished Mr Johnson well.

The First Ministers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and new Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer were among those sending their good wishes and describing it as "sad news".

President Emmanuel Macron of France said he hoped that Mr Johnson would "rapidly overcome this ordeal" and US President Donald Trump said the prime minister was a "good friend of his", adding that Americans were praying for him.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are also among those to have sent messages of support.