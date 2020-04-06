With Easter Sunday just days away, lots of us have probably been looking forward to a visit from the Easter bunny. But will the bunny still be able to make it with the coronavirus pandemic still going on?

Currently the only people allowed to work are key workers, whose jobs are considered essential.

New Zealand's Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, was asked during a press conference if this included the Easter bunny and the answer was yes!

The PM said both the Easter bunny and the tooth fairy are essential workers delivering essential services and so can operate during lockdown.