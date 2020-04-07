play
Watch Newsround

Coronavirus misinformation: Whatsapp to limit how many messages users forward

Last updated at 12:30
comments
View Comments
whatsapp-icon.Getty Images

Whatsapp says it's going to limit the amount of messages users can forward to other people.

The messaging service said it wants to stop the spread of misinformation - or fake news - about coronavirus.

Facebook, the company who own Whatsapp, said there had been a "significant increase" in forwarding during the outbreak.

A few false theories have been spread about the coronavirus - from things like where it came from to what will happen next- via social media and online.

Under the new changes, after one single message has been forwarded more than five times, people will only be able to forward it on one a single chat at a time instead of five.

So users will still be able to forward the message as many times as they like, but Whatsapp will make them click on the forward button each time, and not let them select multiple chats at once to forward the message to.

whatsapp-icon.Getty Images

Facebook said it has made a similar sort of change before, and that led to a 25% drop in forwarding around the world.

The company said it knows that not all forwarding is bad, but that because of the increase in messages about coronavirus it: "Believes it's important to slow the spread of these messages down to keep WhatsApp a place for personal conversation."

More like this

Dr Xand and Dr Chris.

Coronavirus: Your questions answered

a sign saying a park is closed

Coronavirus: What is being done to tackle the virus?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

boris-johnson.

World leaders send messages of support to Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Maradona hand of god goal recreated
play
1:41

Goals of the century recreated in the garden

A full moon surrounded by question marks

Why the Pink Moon won't actually be pink tonight

Newsround Home