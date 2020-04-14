Bird girl: I won't stop 'trying to make things better'

Meet Mya-Rose, otherwise known as 'Bird girl'.

Now a teenager, Mya has been passionate about birds all her life and has seen more than half of the world's species. She spends her free-time bird watching and bird ringing while volunteering for the British Trust for Ornithology.

Bird ringing means counting different types of birds to know where they've been and were they are going.

Mya campaigns about things like climate change, which can be damaging to the number of birds living in different areas. She has also set up Black to Nature, to improve the diversity among young birdwatchers in the UK.