Triathlete knocked out of virtual race - because her husband pulled the plug out!

Mirinda Carfrae

Australian triathlete Mirinda Carfrae was coming second in a virtual Ironman challenge - where you cycle and run long distances at home in an online competition with other people in their homes.

The former triathlon world champion was competing in the race from her home in Colorado, in the US.

And she was doing really well, until her husband tripped and disconnected the power cable of her smart bike.

Her husband Tim, also a triathlete, came into the room and tripped over the cord, which meant the connection to the race was lost.

Mirinda fell off the leaderboard - but kept pedalling for the rest of the 55-mile stage.

The event was being streamed via Facebook, and Tim held up a sign saying "My bad" to explain what had happened!

Later on her Instagram Mirinda said she saw the funny side of it and kindly said: "Tim is racing next week and I won't pull his cord out."

