Wrestlemania 36: Five things you need to know

Despite almost every other sporting event being postponed or cancelled around the world, the WWE's biggest show went ahead over the weekend.

Everything at Wrestlemania 36 carried on as usual apart from that there were no fans in attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are five things you need to know about what happened at the biggest night of wrestling in the calendar.

1. The first ever British Champion

Drew McIntyre became the first ever British Wrestlemania champion.

In a shock result, the 'Scottish Terminator' defeated Brock Lesner to claim the Wrestlemania Gold in the royal rumble.

In the match it looked as though Lesner was toying with his opponent but then out of nowhere McIntyre exploded into action and pinned the "Beast Incarnate".

The greatest comeback

The 34-year-old is from Ayr on the southwest coast of Scotland.

When he first came on the scene he was called "the Chosen One" because of his promise within wrestling.

However, McIntyre was actually released from WWE in 2014 and had to watch that year's Wrestlemania from Glasgow.

He's since built his way back up the ranks and was re-signed to WWE in 2017.

There are currently five Scottish champions in WWE at the moment.

Drew McIntyre is the WWE Champion.

Mark Coffey and Wolfgang are the NXT UK tag team champions. NXT is the feeder division for the main WWE lineup.

Kay Lee Ray is the NXT UK women's champ and Nikki Cross is one half of the WWE women's tag team champions.

2. Women Champions

Talking of Nikki Cross, she and Alexa Bliss defeated the Kabuki Warriors to take the Women's Tag Team title.

Their rivals, the Kabuki Warriors, dominated the fight except for a few high spots from the challengers, but then Alexa Bliss sealed the surprise win!

They are the first ever two-time Women's tag champions

3. Becky Lynch reigns supreme

Lynch wss all about proving she could stand up to fortmer MMA star Shayna Baszler for the Raw Women's Title.

Both women came out scrapping but after a real back-and-forth match Lynch escaped from Baszler's hold and secured victory.

4. Unusual atmosphere

The event was originally supposed to take place in a big 65,000 seat stadium, the Raymond James Stadium in Florida.

It's home to American football team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - that's why the WWE was using a pirate theme for the event.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was instead pre-recorded and moved to a training centre in Orlando, Florida.

5. Loads of legends featured

John Cena, the joint all time WWE title holder, lost to two-time gold winning wrestler, Bray Wyatt, in the Firefly Fun House Match.

Edge beat Randy Orton in the Last Man Standing match.

The former New England Patriots player Rob Gronkowski had a starring role to become the 24/7 champion - he pinned his friend Mojo Rawley to take the title.

Bayley beat Lacey Evans, Naomi, Sasha Banks, Tamina in the Fatal 5-Way for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.