Jacqueline Wilson puts 'heart and soul' into first gay heroine

Getty Images

Famous children's author, Jacqueline Wilson, has decided it's time to tell her readers that she is gay.

The author of Tracy Beaker and previous Children's Laureate says that she has been with her partner for a long time and, to those who know her, her relationship is not a surprise or a secret.

Jacqueline who has written over 100 novels, is getting ready to release her latest book Love Frankie - which is her first book based on a gay female character.

Jacqueline Wilson answers your questions

More about Love Frankie

In the new book, which is due to come out later this year, tomboy Frankie falls in love with Sally, the prettiest girl in her class.

Jacqueline said that she put her "heart and soul" into the book.

The author has always said felt it was important to include characters from diverse backgrounds in her stories.

She says she was inspired to make strong female characters because when she was growing up she felt all the heroes in the books she read were boys.

Who is Jacqueline Wilson?

Getty Images Jacqueline Wilson has been with her partner Trish for 18 years

Dame Jacqueline Wilson is a famous children's author - having written hundreds of books, most of which are based on female characters.

According to her website, she has sold over 40 million books in the UK alone.

Many of her books have been adapted into TV series and films - including The Story of Tracy Beaker, Hetty Feather and Katy.

She often writes about challenging things young people might face - like family break ups, adoption, bullying and grief.

From 2005 to 2007, she was the UK's Children's Laureate.

This is a position that has also been held by Malorie Blackman, Lauren Child and now Cressida Cowell.