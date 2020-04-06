Messages of support come in for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Getty Images

Leaders from all over the world have offered their support to the prime minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, after he was taken to hospital with coronavirus.

He was taken to a London hospital on Sunday evening as a "precautionary step" so he could be looked after as his coronavirus symptoms, including a high temperature, haven't gone away.

United States President, Donald Trump, said: "All Americans are praying for him. He's a great friend of mine, a great gentleman and a great leader."

He added that he was sure Boris Johnson would be fine because he is "a strong person".

Getty Images US President Donald Trump offered his support to the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson during a press briefing on Sunday

Support from UK leaders

On social media, the Scottish First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, wished the PM "all the best and a speedy recovery".

Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster said she would pray for the Prime Minister and said she was: "Wishing him a speedy recovery. Keep safe and stay strong everyone."

Mark Drakeford, the Welsh First Minister, posted: "Hoffwn ddymuno gwellhad buan a llawn BorisJohnson - brysiwch wella," which he translated as: "I'd like to wish Boris Johnson a speedy and full recovery - get well soon."

The Labour Party's new leader, Keir Starmer, also wished Mr Johnson well, saying he hoped he had a "speedy recovery".

And Sadiq Khan, who followed Boris Johnson as London Mayor, said: "Sending my very best to the Prime Minister and wishing him a swift recovery."

Around the world

Drew Angerer Leaders from all over the world offered their support, including Indian PM Narendra Modi (pictured)

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, tweeted: "You're a fighter and you will overcome this challenge as well.

"Prayers for your good health and best wishes in ensuring a healthy UK", he added.

The Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa, also echoed his country's support to the UK PM.

Mr Johnson tested positive for coronavirus, known specifically as Covid-19, on 27 March.

He has followed the guidance of the NHS and self-isolated away from other people in his house ever since.

While he's officially well enough to still be able to lead the UK, other members of his government have led media discussions about the virus in his absence.

He was supposed to hold a coronavirus meeting on Monday morning but Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is expected to fill in.