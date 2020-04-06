Selena Gomez: Singer speaks about bipolar disorder

Getty Images Selena Gomez has previously spoken out on her struggles with anxiety and depression

Selena Gomez has revealed that she has bipolar disorder for the very first time.

She shared about her mental health condition on Miley Cyrus' Instagram Live chat show, Bright Minded.

During the live discussion between the two singers, Selena was asked how she'd been dealing social distancing and the current coronavirus pandemic.

The Rare singer went on to reveal that she'd recently visited a hospital in Boston in America where it was confirmed that she had the condition.

What is bipolar disorder? Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that causes a person's mood to swing from one extreme to the other. These episodes can last for days or even weeks. According to the NHS, bipolar disorder is widely believed to be the result of chemical imbalances in the brain.

Getty Images

"Recently, I went to one of the best mental health hospitals in America, McClean Hospital, and I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things, I realised that I was bipolar," Gomez said during the 20-minute conversation with Miley.

Selena said that she felt the diagnosis was helpful to her as it helped her to understand more about her anxiety and depression.

She said: I never had full awareness or answers about this condition. When I have more information, it actually helps me, it doesn't scare me once I know it."

What is bipolar disorder?

There isn't a cure for bipolar disorder, but there are ways that those with the condition are able to manage their symptoms.