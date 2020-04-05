Little Mix hold a live cooking class

Get your apron on and your utensils at the ready - it's time to get cooking!
People in the UK have been staying at home to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, and some famous faces have been providing free lessons and content online for children who aren't currently going to school.
Lots of big food companies like McDonalds and Nandos have also had to shut up shop temporarily and this has inspired lots of people, including celebrities, to get more creative in the kitchen.
Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock is no exception! She shared on social media that she'll be teaching a cooking class live on Little Mix's Instagram, where she'll be showing fans how to make the perfect nachos. It will go out at 4pm on Sunday.
If you feel inspired to have a go at Leigh-Anne's recipe, why not follow along this afternoon? Remember, you'll need to get an adult to help you in the kitchen.
Leigh-Anne has said you'll also need the following ingredients:
- Nacho chips
- Mature cheddar cheese
- Red Leicester cheese
- 1 Red onion
- Coriander
- 2 avocados
- Sour cream
- Garlic
- Salt and pepper
- 1 lemon or lime
- Jar of salsa
- 2 Spring onion
- Mixed herbs
However, if there are any ingredients that you either don't have or dislike, you can always leave them out or swap them for something else to make the recipe your own.
Are you planning to have a go at making Leigh-Anne's famous nachos? Let us know in the comments!
