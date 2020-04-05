Little Mix hold a live cooking class

Getty Images Group member Leigh-Anne (far right) will be sharing her nacho recipe on Instagram

Get your apron on and your utensils at the ready - it's time to get cooking!

People in the UK have been staying at home to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, and some famous faces have been providing free lessons and content online for children who aren't currently going to school.

Lots of big food companies like McDonalds and Nandos have also had to shut up shop temporarily and this has inspired lots of people, including celebrities, to get more creative in the kitchen.

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock is no exception! She shared on social media that she'll be teaching a cooking class live on Little Mix's Instagram, where she'll be showing fans how to make the perfect nachos. It will go out at 4pm on Sunday.

Twitter/@LittleMix

If you feel inspired to have a go at Leigh-Anne's recipe, why not follow along this afternoon? Remember, you'll need to get an adult to help you in the kitchen.

What will I need to take part?

Getty Images

Leigh-Anne has said you'll also need the following ingredients:

Nacho chips

Mature cheddar cheese

Red Leicester cheese

1 Red onion

Coriander

2 avocados

Sour cream

Garlic

Salt and pepper

1 lemon or lime

Jar of salsa

2 Spring onion

Mixed herbs

However, if there are any ingredients that you either don't have or dislike, you can always leave them out or swap them for something else to make the recipe your own.

Are you planning to have a go at making Leigh-Anne's famous nachos? Let us know in the comments!