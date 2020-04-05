Coronavirus: The Queen will give a speech to the nation

Getty Images The Queen delivers a speech to MPs at the start of a new parliamentary year

The Queen will deliver a speech to the British public about the coronavirus outbreak on Sunday night.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the address, which was pre-recorded at Windsor castle, will be shown on TV, radio and social media at 8pm.

The Queen is expected to thank NHS staff and key workers for all their hard work, and the important role individuals can play at this time.

Sunday's address will be just the fifth time Queen Elizabeth II has given a special message to the public during her entire 68 year reign.

The Queen only normally speaks to the public for her yearly Christmas Day message, and she is also required to deliver a speech at the State Opening of Parliament at the start of every new parliamentary year.

So, on what other occasions has the Queen delivered one of these rare speeches? Read on to find out more.

The Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012

Getty Images Lots of families and friends came together to celebrate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II gave a special speech in 2012 to mark her Diamond Jubilee. This occasion symbolised her being on the throne for 60 years.

She expressed that it had "touched her deeply" to see the thousands of people who celebrated together to mark her anniversary date.

The Queen Mother's death in 2002

Getty Images The Queen gave a speech when her mother (pictured) passed away 18 years ago

The Queen gave a speech after her mother passed away in 2002.

She thanked the British public for the support she and her family had received during the difficult period, and also thanked people for the love and honour they had shown her mother during both her life and death.

Princess Diana's death in 1997

The Queen delivered a heartfelt message to the nation following the tragic death of Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997.

Millions of people right across the world were saddened by Diana's sudden passing as a result of a car crash.

The Gulf War in 1991

Getty Images British troops teamed up with soldiers from lots of other nations during the Gulf War

The Queen gave a televised message during the Gulf War which took place in 1991.

The war began when soldiers from Iraq invaded a neighbouring country called Kuwait.

The Queen expressed her hopes of success for the British troops involved and their allies, and she also hoped there would be lasting peace following the war.