Disney: Mulan and Marvel films get new release dates

Disney have announced new release dates for some of its most anticipated films.

The outbreak of the coronavirus has resulted in lots of film productions being put on hold, as well as the delay of a number of movie releases.

So, when will you get to see some of the biggest films of the year? Read on to find out more.

Mulan

The live-action remake of Mulan was due to come out in March 2020.

Now, it will be hitting the big screen on 24 July in the summer.

WATCH: Disney releases the new trailer for Mulan

The film's director, Niki Caro, shared an Instagram post about the update which included a heartfelt caption for fans. She said:

"Hello All. The words loyal, brave, and true have never meant more to me than they do in this time, and I am very moved today to be able to announce that the new release date for our movie is July 24 2020. Once it is again safe to gather, to sit in a movie theatre together, and share the experience of a great story, we will be there. And we can't wait to share Mulan's journey with you all. Worldwide. On big screens."

Marvel Movies

Getty Images Marvel's The Eternals will now come out in 2021

Upcoming Marvel movies, The Eternals, and, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, have also had their release dates changed.

The Eternals, which was due to come out in November, will instead hit cinemas in February 2021.

This has taken the place of Shang-Chi, which will now come out in May next year.

Artemis Fowl

Disney's film adaptation of the Artemis Fowl book series was scheduled to come out in May, after it's release had already been delayed once before.

However, it's now been announced that the film will be going straight to Disney+.

No official release date has been given just yet, although a further announcement is expected very soon.

