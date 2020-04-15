With climate change firmly on the agenda this year, it's more important than ever to save energy where you can.

Schools around the country are now taking part in a scheme to save energy with the help of a government-backed plan with the company Energy Sparks. We've been to two schools in Bath who are taking this battle seriously!

The plan has helped the schools cut their yearly energy usage and bills by up to a third.

Minister of State for Energy and Clean Growth, Kwasi Kwarteng, told Newsround: "This work of schools, and the work of all of us, to cut our carbon footprint is essential if we are to meet our goal of cutting the UK's contribution to climate change entirely by 2050."