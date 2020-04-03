play
The Gruffalo, Stick Man and Smeds and Smoos social distance

The GruffaloAxel Scheffler and Julia Donaldson
The Gruffalo will always follow Mouse, but might keep back a bit further than usual

What would the Gruffalo do if he was social distancing? Or perhaps Stick Man or even the Smeds and the Smoos?

Well, wonder no more because author Julia Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler have shown us what it would be like.

"Axel had this idea of doing some witty sketches, each based on one of our books and each kind of incorporating a tip about coronavirus," Julia told the BBC.

Axel said, "I wanted to do something light-hearted and cheer people up and I thought, 'what if I imagine our characters in corona situations?'"

Take a look for yourself and see how their characters are handling the lockdown.

The Gruffalo keeps his distance
'All right,' said the Gruffalo, bursting with laughter. 'You go ahead and I'll follow two metres after.'

Stick Man keeps his family healthy
Image from The StickmanAxel Scheffler and Julia Donaldson
Looks like Stick Man and his family are making use of Joe Wicks' morning exercises to stay fit and healthy

Stick Man and Lady stay home in their tree, But they're keeping fit with their Stick Children three.

The Smoos and the Smeds keep in touch on the phone
Image from The Smeds and The SmoosAxel Scheffler and Julia Donaldson
Grandpa Smed and Grandma Smoo call their favourite great grandchild Ed

Granny and Grandpa are all on their own, But they always cheer up when the grandchildren phone.

The farm animals help out the little old lady from A Squash and A Squeeze
Image from A Squash and A SqueezeAxel Scheffler and Julia Donaldson
The little old lady is helped by her animals who bring her shopping to her

'Stay in your house,' said the wise old man, 'We'll do your shopping.' 'An excellent plan.'

