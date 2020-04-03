The Gruffalo, Stick Man and Smeds and Smoos social distance

What would the Gruffalo do if he was social distancing? Or perhaps Stick Man or even the Smeds and the Smoos?
Well, wonder no more because author Julia Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler have shown us what it would be like.
"Axel had this idea of doing some witty sketches, each based on one of our books and each kind of incorporating a tip about coronavirus," Julia told the BBC.
Axel said, "I wanted to do something light-hearted and cheer people up and I thought, 'what if I imagine our characters in corona situations?'"
Take a look for yourself and see how their characters are handling the lockdown.
'All right,' said the Gruffalo, bursting with laughter. 'You go ahead and I'll follow two metres after.'
Stick Man and Lady stay home in their tree, But they're keeping fit with their Stick Children three.
Granny and Grandpa are all on their own, But they always cheer up when the grandchildren phone.
'Stay in your house,' said the wise old man, 'We'll do your shopping.' 'An excellent plan.'
Your Comments
Join the conversation