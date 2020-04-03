The Gruffalo, Stick Man and Smeds and Smoos social distance

Axel Scheffler and Julia Donaldson The Gruffalo will always follow Mouse, but might keep back a bit further than usual

What would the Gruffalo do if he was social distancing? Or perhaps Stick Man or even the Smeds and the Smoos?

Well, wonder no more because author Julia Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler have shown us what it would be like.

"Axel had this idea of doing some witty sketches, each based on one of our books and each kind of incorporating a tip about coronavirus," Julia told the BBC.

Axel said, "I wanted to do something light-hearted and cheer people up and I thought, 'what if I imagine our characters in corona situations?'"

Take a look for yourself and see how their characters are handling the lockdown.

The Gruffalo keeps his distance

'All right,' said the Gruffalo, bursting with laughter. 'You go ahead and I'll follow two metres after.'

Stick Man keeps his family healthy

Axel Scheffler and Julia Donaldson Looks like Stick Man and his family are making use of Joe Wicks' morning exercises to stay fit and healthy

Stick Man and Lady stay home in their tree, But they're keeping fit with their Stick Children three.

The Smoos and the Smeds keep in touch on the phone

Axel Scheffler and Julia Donaldson Grandpa Smed and Grandma Smoo call their favourite great grandchild Ed

Granny and Grandpa are all on their own, But they always cheer up when the grandchildren phone.

The farm animals help out the little old lady from A Squash and A Squeeze

Axel Scheffler and Julia Donaldson The little old lady is helped by her animals who bring her shopping to her