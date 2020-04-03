Fancy Dress Friday: Show us your best fancy dress

Unless you've been in lockdown under a rock, you may have already heard of a certain gentleman who is on a mission to keep us all fit instead of sat on the sofa all day!
Joe Wicks' morning workouts have become a favourite for many families staying at home.
Today Joe performed his morning workout in style - dressed as the superhero Spiderman!
Lots of you followed his lead and have suited up in your best fancy dress costumes for your workouts.
We want to make a gallery of your amazing exercise kits - send us your pictures and videos and we will add them to this page.
Are you ready to send your stuff?
- Don't sendPersonal details
- Don't sendStuff with other people
- Don't sendAnything naughty
- Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
A parent can also help you upload your videos and pictures here.
If you cannot see where to upload, click here.
Have you got any workout tips? Leave a comment below on what motivates you to keep fit during lockdown!
