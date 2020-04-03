Fancy Dress Friday: Show us your best fancy dress

@thebodycoach / Twitter Joe showed off his spidey-skills by hanging off some shelves - do NOT try this at home or you might have a sore wrist like Joe

Unless you've been in lockdown under a rock, you may have already heard of a certain gentleman who is on a mission to keep us all fit instead of sat on the sofa all day!

Joe Wicks' morning workouts have become a favourite for many families staying at home.

Today Joe performed his morning workout in style - dressed as the superhero Spiderman!

Lots of you followed his lead and have suited up in your best fancy dress costumes for your workouts.

Getty Images Alexander and Charlie workout with Joe Wicks in their sitting room

We want to make a gallery of your amazing exercise kits - send us your pictures and videos and we will add them to this page.

