play
Watch Newsround

Fancy Dress Friday: Show us your best fancy dress

Last updated at 13:07
comments
View Comments
man-in-spiderman-costume-hanging-from-shelves@thebodycoach / Twitter
Joe showed off his spidey-skills by hanging off some shelves - do NOT try this at home or you might have a sore wrist like Joe

Unless you've been in lockdown under a rock, you may have already heard of a certain gentleman who is on a mission to keep us all fit instead of sat on the sofa all day!

Joe Wicks' morning workouts have become a favourite for many families staying at home.

Today Joe performed his morning workout in style - dressed as the superhero Spiderman!

Lots of you followed his lead and have suited up in your best fancy dress costumes for your workouts.

two-kids-working-out-in-fancy-dressGetty Images
Alexander and Charlie workout with Joe Wicks in their sitting room

We want to make a gallery of your amazing exercise kits - send us your pictures and videos and we will add them to this page.

Are you ready to send your stuff?

  • Don't sendPersonal details
  • Don't sendStuff with other people
  • Don't sendAnything naughty
  • Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
the rules.

A parent can also help you upload your videos and pictures here.

If you cannot see where to upload, click here.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Joe Wicks' top five exercises

Have you got any workout tips? Leave a comment below on what motivates you to keep fit during lockdown!

More like this

celebrities-tackle-corona-virus.

Joe Wicks, Rihanna and other celebrities doing good during coronavirus

joe-wicks
play
2:57

Joe Wicks: Top five exercises to do at home

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

hand-holding-a-phone-with-fake-news-on-the-screen-other-hand-about-to-press-share-on-the-screen
play
2:00

How to spot fake virus news

boy playing bagpipes

How did you celebrate Clap For Our Carers?

comments
17
Screen shot of Mobius Digital's Outer Wilds

Outer Wilds wins Best Game at Bafta Games Awards

comments
Newsround Home