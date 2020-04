Malory Towers is the new CBBC drama

Have you seen the new CBBC drama Malory Towers? Would you like to ask a question to the stars of the show?

Newsround will be speaking with Ella who plays Darrell and Sienna who plays Sally next week - and we want your questions.

Malory Towers is based on the novels by Enid Blyton, which follows the adventures of Darrell Rivers as she leave's home for the first time to attend an all girls boarding school.

Leave your questions in the comments below.