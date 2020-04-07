Staying safe online: Five top tips

Now that the schools are closed and we have to stay in, it's becoming more important that we stay connected to family and friends while still staying in touch with the world.

Online websites and apps have been doing a great job at keeping us connected and there are lots of different ones to choose from but the big issue is staying safe while we enjoy them.

BBC Own It has been speaking to the family tech expert GeekDay to find out how you can stay safe online and he's come up with five tips.