Coronavirus: Premier League suspended indefinitely

The Premier League will remain suspended and will only come back when it's 'safe to do so'.

In a statement the Premier League said original plans to bring the league season back in May will no longer happen.

"The 2019/20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so. The restart date is under constant review."

Lots of other things were discussed at a meeting between all 20 Premier League clubs, for example, it was agreed that all teams will discuss a 30% wage cut with players.

Club captains, including Liverpool's Jordan Henderson and Manchester United's Harry Maguire, have already been involved in organising a fund to help donate money to medical and NHS charities. The fund will be made up of money donated by players.

The 20 top clubs have also agreed to make a £20m donation to the NHS, local communities, families and groups who have been affected by the coronavirus crisis.

The Premier League has also voted to pay £125m to the 71 EFL clubs and the teams in the National League early, as lower league clubs struggle with losing money because of coronavirus.

What's happening with other sports?

Wimbledon

The Wimbledon tennis championships have been cancelled because of the global coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the organisers said: "It's with great regret that...The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic".

The 134th Championships will now take place from 28 June to 11 July 2021.

It's the first time since World War Two that the tournament has been cancelled.

Champions and Europa League

All Champions League and Europa League football matches have been suspended "until further notice".

The decision was made by Uefa - the organisation in charge of European football.

All national team matches have also been suspended, including play-off matches for Euro 2020. Scotland were due to play Israel for spot in the finals.

The Euro 2020 tournament has already been rearranged for the summer of 2021.

Olympics

The Games will no longer be taking place this year

The Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games will take place in the summer of 2021, organisers have announced.

The Games were meant to be happening this year, in July and August.

In a joint statement, the International Olympic Committee - which runs the Olympic event - and the Tokyo 2020 organising committee said they will run from 23 July to 8 August 2021.

They have also confirmed that the Paralympic Games will take place in 2021, running from 24 August through to 5 September.