BBC Bitesize launches new extended website - including online lessons!

Getty Images

Finding stuff to learn when you're off school can be a bit hit and miss.

Doing PE with Joe Wicks or baking with Candice is fun but what about keeping up with your studies?

Well, now you will be able to access regular daily lessons in a new extended version of BBC Bitesize.

Famous faces like Karim Zeroual, Oti Mabuse and Katie Thistleton will help out with the lessons, as well as some brilliant teachers from places like the Royal Shakespeare Company and Puffin Books.

Getty Images Karim, Oti and Katie will be helping make lessons fun

Because most kids are off school, and we're spending more time at home, BBC Bitesize are making sure you've got your education covered.

There will be daily programmes to guide parents and children through their learning day and daily online lessons.

There'll also be loads of fun stuff like videos, quizzes, podcasts and articles to make your core subjects a bit more exciting!

It all launches after the Easter holidays on 20 April.

Getty Images

Bitesize is also going to expand its website and broadcast special programmes on BBC iPlayer and BBC Red Button.

The BBC's Director General, Tony Hall, said: "We are proud to be there when the nation needs us, working with teachers, schools and parents to ensure children have access and support to keep their learning going - come what may."

Check out these other ways you can boss working at home!