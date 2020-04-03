Bafta Games Awards 2020: Outer Wilds crowned Best Game

MOBIUS DIGITAL

It's one of the most exciting nights in the gaming industry calendar, usually involving a red carpet, glitz and glamour - that's right it's the Bafta Games Awards!

But this year things were a little different.

The ceremony was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, so the awards took place via a live stream.

And action-adventure game Out Wilds won the impressive Best Game prize.

What is Outer Wilds?

Mobious Digital

In the game the player explores a distant galaxy under threat from an exploding star.

The writer of the award-winning title, Kelsey Beachum, said "Word of mouth has been essential in getting people to play the game" and credited the players for the game's success.

It won three awards in total, including best design and original property.

Which other winning games caught our eye?

House House/Panic Untitled Goose Game won in the Family Game category

Untitled Goose Game took home the prize for best Family Game. The game became a viral hit last year for its brilliant simplicity and mischievous nature.

In the game, players control a goose on the loose, who bothers villages in a quiet English market town.

Getty Images

For all you Nintendo Switch fans out there, action-adventure game Luigi's Mansion 3 won the award for best animation.

And Sayonara Wild Hearts won the best Artistic Achievement award. The game sees players riding motorcycles, skateboarding, dance battling and shooting lasers. What's not to love?!

NINTENDO

It is thought that while a lot of the world is in lockdown, people are gaming more.

Although it didn't win any awards, Animal Crossing has become the fastest selling single game in the history of Nintendo's Switch consol.

There are reports that streaming sites Twitch and YouTube Gaming have increased viewing figures.

What games are you playing at the moment? Let us know in the comments below.