Clap For Our Carers: How did you celebrate the NHS?

Getty Images This five year old took part in #ClapForOurCarers!

From doctors to nurses, pharmacists to cleaners - health workers are working really hard to look after people who are unwell right now.

So to show them just how much people appreciate what they're doing, thousands of people across the country took part in something called #ClapForOurCarers.

People stood in their gardens, opened their windows and went out on to their balconies for a massive round applause on the Thursdays of 26 March and 2 April.

Getty Images

This family in Northampton stood outside of their house to clap for NHS staff and other key workers.

Other people clapped from their gardens and balconies

Getty Images

This group of NHS staff at Dorset County Hospital clapped for their colleagues.

They stood outside of the emergency department to show appreciation for their fellow workers.

Getty Images

Despite still having mild symptoms for coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson stood outside of Downing Street to applaud the NHS.

On social media he said: "Thank you to the NHS and all of our critical workers for all you are doing to fight #coronavirus. You really are an inspiration. #ClapForOurCarers #ThankYouThursday #ClapForKeyWorkers"

Getty Images

Lots of places and buildings found a way to turn blue to show their appreciation.

The Senedd building in Wales lit up in blue at night in support of #ClapForOurCarers.

Other places like Windsor Castle and the London Eye were also lit in the same colour.

Getty Images

These firefighters at Cagdogan Fire Station stood in a line to support the NHS.

The team in Belfast also turned the lights on their engines to show respect.

And it's not just in the UK, here's the New York Fire Department showing their appreciation to staff at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, USA.

PA Media

And there have been other ways of joining in besides clapping.

Here's 12 year old George who's a piper playing outside his neighbours house in Belfast.

George's neighbour, who is a healthcare worker, contacted him by putting a note through his door requesting that he walks down the street and pipes in support of healthcare workers in the street.

PA Media

Celebs like former England captain David Beckham also joined in.

Lots of stars of the stage, screen and sports joined a special campaign on social media to say thank you to the NHS by making videos and holding up signs.