A creative rendition of a musical classic by a family from Kent has gone viral online this week.

The Marsh family got together to record a coronavirus lockdown special of the song, One Day More, from the musical Les Misérables.

Within days of its release it had been viewed by millions of people all over the world.

Newsround caught up with the Marsh family to find out how they came up with the idea and get their reaction to all of the attention.