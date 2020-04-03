Seven year-old Evan has been at home for three weeks now and it's business as usual for him and his sister.

Although lots is going on in the outside work at home Evan continues with this homework and really enjoys being at home with his family.

He does get some time to relax and watch his favourite TV programs too.

But at night time just like lots of children in the UK he also makes sure he claps for the doctors and nurses working to keep us safe from the coronavirus.