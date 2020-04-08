Fortnite: Five top tips - from landing to endgame strategies

EPic Games

From the best landing spots to getting Victory Royale, we've got some helpful tips that could be a game changer in Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is in full swing, with season 3 on its way soon.

The game has been around for almost three years now, and has attracted players in their millions.

There have been controversies, a black hole and celebrity skins, but through it all the game has kept a strong player-base.

But how can players improve their game? Well we've got a few tips that could help make a difference!

Be patient with your landing

EPic games

You might want to leap into action right away, or pick a built up area to drop into, but take your time planning your landing and it could help you win!

Wait until the bus is right near the edge of the map and you net yourself a whole host of goodies, without bumping into other people for a bit.

Watch out though, as staying near the edge means you will be closer to the storm's edge, so don't hang around for too long.

Get harvesting!

EPic games

The first thing you should do after landing and finding a weapon is get harvesting!

Wood, stone and metal are essential building materials, so use your pickaxe to take down trees, buildings and other structures to net yourself these precious materials.

As well as this, foraging for items like apples, mushrooms and coconuts can help boost your health and shield when you can find any potions.

Building is the best weapon in your arsenal!

EPic Games

Nope, we're not kidding!

Building is the most essential part of Fortnite, and being able to build fast and well is crucial.

One way to improve this is to dive into your settings menu and switch to Builder Pro, for speedier building.

You can always get a better position over your foe by building, and it will protect your health for longer.

Watch out for traps!

EPic games

It goes without saying in Fortnite, that sometimes things are just too good to be true.

Be wary of loot piles just lying around out in the open.

It might be pretty tempting to rush in and snag some goodies, but STOP! - this is a sign that someone has recently been taken out in this area, meaning that the person who took them out might still be nearby.

Wait a few seconds and scope out the area before checking it out.

Plan to win!

EPic games

Thinking about the long game and not just what's happening at that moment can make all the difference.

For example, if you have any Slurp Juice, save it for near the end of the game, as it regenerates your armour and health for a limited time, which could give you a key advantage in the final battle!

Taking out opponent's bases or cover, will also lure them out into the open making it easier for you to take them out.

If you have any fun tips to share, then drop them in the comments below!