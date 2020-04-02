Coronavirus test: What are the different types and what is available in the UK?

Getty Images

Testing. You might have heard that word being used a lot when it comes to coronavirus.

So what is testing? Why is everyone talking about it? And what are the different types?

What's the situation right now?

Getty Images

Testing is key to tackling coronavirus and the UK hopes to increase the number of people tested to 25,000 a day in the coming weeks.

Around 8,000 people were being tested each day by the end of March.

What are the different types of test?

Getty Images

In the UK, to find out if someone currently has Covid-19, a swab - using a special cotton bud - is taken of their nose or throat and this sample sent off to a lab to look for signs of the virus.

These tests are now being made available to doctors and nurses who have symptoms.

The testing being done currently looks for signs that someone currently has the virus but there is another kind.

It's called an antibody test - and it looks for signs of immunity in the blood and could show whether someone's already had coronavirus.

Antibody tests use a drop of blood which gets placed in an electronic device to see if those specific, coronavirus antibodies, which fought the virus in the body, are present.

How might testing help the situation?

Testing can help the government try to track how many cases of the virus there are.

That's important because it means they can monitor the virus, compare it to other countries, and assess how much action they might need to take.

It's also really important for key workers.

At the moment, some key workers like doctors, nurses and teachers are having to self-isolate if they've had mild symptoms of the virus.

If they did a test which came back negative - it means they could go back to work.

Without testing more widely many people might be self-isolating for no good reason.

Why have some countries got more tests than others?

Getty Images

The UK government has been criticised for not doing enough testing.

At the moment, the UK doesn't appear to have the resources to do lots of testing.

Testing depends not just on the number of labs, but on how many machines, test kits and quantities of chemicals these kits need to work. These components are in high demand all over the world.

South Korea, which has been able to test far more widely than the UK has, acted very quickly to approve the production of testing kits, allowing it to build up a stockpile.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government needed to "massively ramp up" testing.