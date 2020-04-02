Cop26: Why experts hope cancelling climate event could help the planet

SEC

It seem surprising but experts say it could be a positive things that the UK's big climate change meeting has cancelled for now.

COP26, or the 2020 United Nations Climate Change Conference, was meant to take place in Glasgow in November, but it's been postponed until next year.

It's a meeting of world leaders to talk about climate change and what nations are planning to do to tackle it.

Greta Thunberg spoke at last year's conference - she asked the public to put more pressure on politicians.

Lots of leaders were meant to attend the event later in 2020, but it's going to be held in the middle of next year instead.

And some officials have said there could be a positive to COP26 being cancelled.

It's thought that when the coronavirus pandemic is over - governments will spend a lot of money on their countries to get them up and running again.

What experts hope is that the timing could work really well for COP26 - because it's a real opportunity for governments to spend that money on lots of sustainable and renewable projects that can be discussed there.

Experts and officials are hoping that they'll get more investment for their projects because of the delay.

COP26 was meant to be held at The Scottish Events Campus in Glasgow, but that building is now set to become a temporary hospital to help patients affected by Covid-19.

Environmental groups said it was the right decision to postpone the event.

