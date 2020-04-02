Great British Singalong: What you need to know

Greg James is hoping to lead the country in a massive sing-song!

On Thursday 2 April, BBC radio stations will come together for a live singalong with the aim of cheering everyone up.

BBC Radio 1, Radio 2, 6 Music, 1 Xtra and the Asian Network will join forces in a mega-simulcast from 9:00am.

Each station will contribute one song that listeners can join in with.

What will happen?

Greg James, Demot O'Leary, Lauren Laverne, Dotty and Harpz Kaur will host the broadcast

Radio 1 Breakfast Show host Greg James will lead the effort on his show, with X Factor host Dermot O'Leary, who is covering for Zoe Ball, on Radio 2.

Lauren Laverne will be on 6 Music, Dotty will be on 1Xtra and Harpz Kaur will be on the Asian Network.

Can I join in?

Getty Images X Factor host Dermot is leading things on BBC Radio 2

Listeners can make suggestions for the singalong, but the presenters will have the final choice.

They will each be broadcasting from their own, separate studios due to the rules around social distancing.

Greg said: "Nothing brings people together quite like radio does. It's been a great comfort for me to have a focus during this extraordinary time.

"I'm so glad the listeners find what we're currently doing a useful distraction as well."