The new dad dance craze taking over the internet

There's a new craze on the internet - getting your mum and dad to learn dance routines!

Families all over the world have been coming together to learn the dance to the recent number one, Blinding Lights, by The Weeknd.

The hashtag #blindinglightschallenge has been viewed 74 million times worldwide.

It's become particularly popular on social media during the coronavirus epidemic because of social distancing and self isolating.

The McFarlands family - who live in Louisville, USA - saw their dancing efforts viewed by almost 11 million people on the social media site TikTok.

Popular Irish Youtuber, Tadhg Fleming - who has 1.3 million followers on TikTok - posted a video of his dad, Derry, attempting the dance challenge on his social media pages this Monday.

He told Newsround that he couldn't believe that the video had become so popular so quickly.

"I've been trying to post content on my channels to give people a release from all the doom and gloom that's happening at the moment", he said.

"For years we've been posting light-hearted, fun, family videos. At the moment challenges are all over the internet so we decided to have a go at the latest #blindinglights dance challenge.

"It's been watched all over the world with three million views and honestly all the comments have been amazing.

"My parents think it's fantastic to see so many other families taking part and I love seeing messages that come in like 'I really needed this laugh'.

"It makes it all worthwhile."