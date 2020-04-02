The 9-year-old girl rapping about coronavirus

Faith from Birmingham has taken things into her own hands and has made a special song so you know exactly what to do during times like this.

She wants us all to stay at home and stay healthy until everything gets back to normal and she chose the best way to give us the lowdown, making a great tune that we can dance and learn to!

When Faith’s not rapping she spends her time with family doing arts and crafts.

Find out more about how to BOSS staying at home during lockdown here.