Working from home might feel a bit strange and a bit lonely at times for many of us.

But before the lockdown, thousands of kids in the UK were already 'bossing' learning at home home.

We spoke to kids who are home educated - this means they don't go to school, they are taught at home by parents, guardians and tutors.

Check out their advice for those of us who are still trying to get our head around learning from home.