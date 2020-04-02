Most schools might be closed and the streets pretty empty, and there's now been a change to the way Blue Peter gets made.

This week Lindsey, Richie, and Henry the dog will be presenting the show from the comfort of their homes as they, like most of you, are having to stay at home.

But don't worry, the programme is packed with lots of exciting things including Joe Wicks giving his top five home exercises, and vegan chef Omari cooking from home.

Newsround caught up with Lindsey ahead of the show, to find out what's in store.