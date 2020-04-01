Coronavirus: Five ways people are showing love for the NHS

Getty Images

People who work for the UK's health service have a really important job, especially at the moment.

From doctors to nurses, pharmacists to cleaners - NHS staff are working really hard to look after people who are unwell.

So to show them just how much people appreciate what they're doing, here are five ways people have been saying thank you.

Clapping for Carers

Thousands of people across the country stood in their gardens, opened their windows and went out on to their balconies for a massive round applause on Thursday 26 March.

It was called #ClapForOurCarers and was to show support for everyone working in the NHS.

Another mammoth clap-along is planned to take place at 8pm on Thursday 2 April.

Writing letters

Cork University Hospital

Lots of you have been asked by your teachers to write letters to NHS staff thanking them for what they're doing.

Ten-year-old Lilly sent this to her local hospital as part of her homework.

She said: "Thank you for the long hours and to many of you who can't see your family to keep us safe."

Cork University Hospital shared the message online and replied saying: "What a lovely letter to receive, we appreciate the support of everyone in Cork and beyond....Thank you Lilly from all the staff at CUH! You deserve great marks for your homework!"

Collecting (yummy!) donations

Some people have been raising money for the NHS and its staff, while others have been collecting donations of another kind!

Six-year-old Clarissa has been getting Easter eggs to send to people working in her local hospital in Birmingham.

She's managed to collect a whopping 157 of the chocolate treats for staff there including doctors and nurses.

Forget a bottle, how about a message in a...FIELD?

Barnaby Newell, Crop Kestrel

Matthew Alford from Devon had a BIG message of gratitude to share - with a little help from farmer John Govier.

He spent two hours planning and mowing "#NHS" into a field near Exmoor.

The letters are more than 100 metres high and almost 400 metres wide.

Now that's one way to get your message across.

Thank you rainbows

Loads of you have been making rainbows to put in your windows and outside to show support for your community and to help keep people smiling.

Some of you have even dedicated your rainbows to the NHS and its staff, to make sure they know you appreciate them!