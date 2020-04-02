Trolls World Tour: Sequel to stream in homes on demand

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. You can stream Trolls World Tour at home on demand

The Trolls are back with another adventure and it all starts when Queen Barb sets out to destroy all other music, except for rock.

Poppy and Branch realise they aren't the only trolls in the world and go on an epic adventure to unite the trolls and to save their music.

But you won't be able to see this film in the cinema because they are all closed due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

Films postponed

The filmmakers at Universal have decided not to release the film in cinemas at all.

Instead fans will be able to see the movie from the comfort of their own home through on-demand services as of 6 April.

It's not the only film that has been caught in the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Covid-19 has changed the way the film industry works this year and maybe even beyond.

Many of the films due for release in the next couple of months, like Mulan and James Bond's No Time to Die, have now been pushed back to later in the year.