Joe Wicks, Rihanna and other celebrities doing good during coronavirus

Rules put in place to help stop the spread of coronavirus mean most people are at home at the moment and that includes celebrities, too.

And some of them have decided to try and use their fame and influence to help out where they can.

Famous fitness expert Joe Wicks has been the UK's PE teacher every weekday morning, providing free exercise classes on his Youtube page.

But he's not the only high profile celeb trying to help out. Here are some of our favourites.

Joe Wicks

Before the coronavirus Joe Wicks was already known for his big online exercise classes and live PE lessons streamed to lots of schools in the UK.

But in the first two days of lockdown alone, Wicks managed to get five million views on his channel.

He's come out on his social media channels to say he will donate all the money he makes from his videos to help the NHS in its efforts against tackling coronavirus.

Rihanna

Getty Images Rihanna has donated an incredible $5 million to help people affected by coronavirus

The US singer has donated £4.2 million through her foundation to help organisations in the US and around the world fight coronavirus.

Her money will go towards food banks in America, protective equipment for frontline workers and research to help develop a vaccine.

James McAvoy

Getty Images James McAvoy has donated money to the NHS for protective equipment

The X-Men actor has donated £275,000 to the Masks for NHS Heroes campaign to provide protective equipment for staff who need it.

Protective equipment has been a big issue for doctors who are treating people with coronavirus.

Some equipment in place has been criticised as not being up to scratch and there has been a big effort to try and get it sorted.

In a passionate video posted on his Instagram page, McAvoy said: "Caring for people with coronavirus without access to proper masks, goggles, gowns and gloves put themselves and others at risk".

Marcus Rashford

Getty Images Marcus Rashford has been helping kids from families in Manchester struggling during the virus outbreak

Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford has been working with charity FareShare to try and help kids in Manchester after schools were closed.

"I have done a lot of work with children and when I heard about the schools shutting down, I knew some kids would not be getting free meals at school.

"When I was at school, I was on free meals and my mum wouldn't get home until around six o'clock so my next meal would have been about eight o'clock", he told the BBC.

Rashford said the work they have been doing has helped raise £100,000 which will feed 400,000 children across Manchester.

They aren't the only ones...

Getty Images Angelina Jolie has donated loads of money to help efforts against coronavirus

Lots of celebrities have followed Joe Wicks into becoming the UK's virtual teacher.

David Walliams has been releasing audio books for free

Tennis stars Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have donated almost £1 million each towards helping the effort against coronavirus in their home countries, Switzerland and Serbia.

Maleficent herself Angelina Jolie has donated $1 million (around £805,500) to help fight child hunger in the USA while the epidemic is going on, as have Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.