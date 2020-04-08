Coronavirus: What is the government doing to help feed children?

The majority of schools in the UK are currently closed because of the coronavirus.

This has affected lots of children, including those who normally rely on free school meals.

The government recently launched a new scheme which means that schools can now provide vouchers to help these children.

Families in England with children who get free meals at school will now be given vouchers to use in supermarkets worth £15 a week per child.

How does the new scheme actually does it all work? De'Graft spoke to children's minister Vicky Ford to find out more.