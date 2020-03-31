play
What's being done to help children who rely on free school meals?

The majority of schools across the UK are currently closed because of the coronavirus.

Lots of children have been affected by this, including those who normally receive free meals when they're at school.

Feeding Britain is one of the many charities working hard to help provide meals for children who've been affected by the recent school closures.

The charity's national director Andrew Forsey has some advice for children and families who might need support during this time.

What's being done to help children who rely on free school meals?

