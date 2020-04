A lot of us might be tempted to ask who is to blame for the coronavirus.

Operation Ouch doctors Chris and Xand Van Tulleken say that's not something we should be doing.

They have been answering your questions on all things coronavirus and quarantine related, and a few other things in between.

Here they give their thoughts on why blaming others isn't always the smartest idea.

