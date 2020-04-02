So you think you have symptoms of coronavirus - what do you need to do?

All this week, Dr Chris and Dr Xand are answering your questions on all things coronavirus and quarantine related, and a few other things in between.

Dr Chris and Xand give you their thoughts on how you can master self-isolation.

Remember to talk to an adult you trust if you are worried you might have coronavirus or you can look online at the NHS website for more advice .

